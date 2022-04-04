Screen Shot 2022-04-04 at 3.56.51 PM.png
SEA ISLE CITY - The owner of Angelo’s Pizza, a longstanding tenant on the corner of Landis Avenue and John F. Kennedy Boulevard, is reportedly closing his business and looking to lease the commercial space to a new tenant.

Angelo Camano, the business and building owner said he is selling the business and the restaurant equipment and is asking $425,000 for a new tenant to lease the commercial space, according to a report in Sea Isle News. Camano also owns the second and third floors, which reportedly have eight residential units.

The building that houses the pizzeria, known for its late night crowds, was up for sale for $5.4 million in 2021, but Camano reportedly took it off the market and decided to open Angelo’s for another year.  

Camano told Sea Isle News he considers it a turn-key business and is hoping to find a qualified tenant before summer. 

