MARMORA – American Water has begun installing new water mains along Margate Avenue and Ventnor Avenue in Upper Township. 

The new 8-inch ductile iron main will be placed between First Street and Route 9 on each street. The work will be conducted by Pioneer Pipe Contractors, Inc. and is expected to be completed within two months. It will be limited to the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

American Water says the project timelines will be subject to change due to a variety of factors including weather and availability of supplies. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will have access throughout construction.

The company will also be installing new pipes in parts of Atlantic County.

