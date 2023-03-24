Henry Young's Gravestone

Shown is the gravestone of Henry Young (1746-1795) who is believed to be the only Revolutionary War veteran buried in Upper Township.  

TUCKAHOE – The American Legion-Aaron Wittkamp Colwell Post 239 is looking for any living descendants of Henry Young, who served in the American Revolutionary War. 

