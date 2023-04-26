layout

A site plan filed in 2021 shows the layout of a new super-Wawa proposed for Route 47 in Dennis Township. 

 Dynamic Engineering

DENNIS TOWNSHIP – A new super-Wawa planned for Route 47, across the street from the existing Wawa, by the fork in the road with Main Street, will seek final approvals at the local level next month.

google maps

The front portion of the existing junkyard will likely soon be replaced by a Wawa with a gas station. Most of the junkyard away from the road will remain. Across Route 47, the current Wawa is labeled on the map. It does not have gas pumps. 
An amended site plan application, filed in March, for a new super-Wawa, proposed for Route 47 in Dennis Township.
The design and layout of the food market, part of a new super-Wawa proposed for Route 47 in Dennis Township. 
The design of the gas station, part of a new super-Wawa proposed for Route 47 in Dennis Township. 

Shay Roddy is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

