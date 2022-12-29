CM Story - CG Fireside #1 .jpg

A family from Cape May enjoys Christmas dinner with several recruits from the Cape May Training Center. About 55 families across the county opened their doors to give the recruits a chance to enjoy the holiday and take a break from basic training.

Op Fireside Gives Recruits Break from Training

Sheila and Rick Brown, of North Wildwood, are surrounded by a dozen U.S. Coast Guard recruits who spent Christmas day with them as part of Operation Fireside. The Browns have hosted recruits for 19 years, preferring a large group to share a buffet meal in their 1950s-themed bed and breakfast.

