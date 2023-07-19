Power Restored in Wildwoods Using Temporary Systems

Atlantic City Electric crews work to restore power at the utility's electric plant substation on Lake Avenue in Wildwood at about 11:30 a.m. July 8.

 Collin Hall/File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD – Looking back on the blackout that spanned a recent weekend in the Wildwoods, North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello said Atlantic City Electric (ACE) made a monumental effort to restore power to the island in 30 hours.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments