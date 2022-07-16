POLICE LINE POLICE TAPE CRIME SCENE FILE STOCK PHOTO LOGO
GREEN CREEK – A morning flight turned deadly July 16 at the Paramount Airfield. Thomas Gibson, 22, of Ocean City died in a crash around 9:30 a.m.

Police did not release any further information about the cause of the crash.

Gibson was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to a release. Green Creek and Rio Grande Fire Departments responded along with the Middle Township Police Department.

The small grass air strip sits close to the Delaware Bay at 317 Route 47 South.

The crash is undergoing further investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

