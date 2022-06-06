Wonderland Pier.png

Wonderland Pier and the Ferris wheel where Sanger died.

OCEAN CITY – Wonderland Pier in Ocean City had to provide additional documentation on the decking around the Ferris wheel to the state Department of Community Affairs (DCA), The Press of Atlantic City reported.

The additional documents are required in conjunction with an annual inspection process by the DCA, The Press reported. The additional documents come after the death of Robert Sanger, 62, of Pittsgrove, New Jersey.

At the federal level, an OSHA investigation remains open into Sanger’s death. Reports suggest that Sanger fell from a lift after a platform collapsed next to the Ferris wheel May 2.

“Rides on location which have already received and passed their required annual inspection have been permitted to operate for the 2022 season,” DCA spokesperson Lisa Ryan told The Press.

Gillian’s Wonderland Pier is currently open daily for the 2022 season.

