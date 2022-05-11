Wonderland Pier.png

Wonderland Pier and the Ferris wheel where Sanger died.

 Aneese via Shutterstock

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OCEAN CITY – The fatal accident on Wonderland Pier May 2 was caused by a collapse of the concrete on the pier, The Press of Atlantic City reported.

Robert Sanger, 62, of Pittsgrove, N.J. was reportedly lowering a lift when the concrete slab the machinery rested on gave way. Sanger’s partner Shane Smith told The Press that he was starting to relocate the lift when the platform collapsed.

Sanger was there on a job with his company Cargo Tech International Inc. of Swedesboro, N.J.

OSHA has an open investigation into the case. The department announced in a press release that they have up to six months to complete the investigation.

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments