301212796_10160753475309386_5768101585704867871_n.jpg

The utility truck that caught fire on Route 47.

 Courtesy of Dennis Volunteer Fire Company

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NORTH DENNIS – A commercial truck caught fire on Route 47 Aug. 22.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments