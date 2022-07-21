GREEN CREEK – The young pilot killed in a July 16 crash was on his way to pick up an advertising banner, The Press of Atlantic City reports.
The fatal accident happened around 9:30 a.m. at a small air strip in Green Creek.
According to a spokesperson with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), a preliminary investigation indicated the pilot was circling around after take-off to catch the banner and missed. As he positioned the plane for a second pass, the plane veered to the side, lost altitude and crashed, The Press reports.
The National Transportation Safety Board is responsible for the full investigation into the crash.
The company behind the banner planes, Cape May Aerial Advertising, had recently acquired the operation from longtime owner Barbara Tomalino, daughter of the company’s founder, The Press reports.
Tomalino’s company, Paramount Air Service, flew banner planes for decades. It was founded by two World War II veterans.
The pilot, Thomas Gibson, was from Ocean City and just 23 years old. He originally hailed from Medford Lakes and worked with his family’s electric company, The Press reports.
