COURT HOUSE – The Cape May Police Department identified the pedestrian in a May 15 crash in Cape May City as Eva Wolfe, 63, of Marlton, New Jersey.
A black Nissan Pathfinder, driven by Michael Fitzpatrick, 51, of Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania, struck Wolfe in the 500 block of Lafayette Street. Wolfe was pronounced deceased at the scene. The SUV also collided with a utility pole.
Police say a juvenile passenger was in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Both Fitzpatrick and the juvenile were transported to the Cape Regional Medical Center and treated for their injuries.
The investigation is being conducted by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Crash Investigation Unit and members of the Cape May Police Department.
According to Acting Prosecutor DeWeese, the full circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.
