NORTH CAPE MAY - A motorist lost control of their vehicle and killed a beachgoer before landing in the Delaware Bay May 29. Five were hospitalized, with two being evacuated via helicopter. 

A state police website that tracks traffic fatalities showed that one beachgoer had died from their injuries May 30.

The crash happened around sunset, when the driver had a suspected medical episode, police said. Two others were in the vehicle at the time.

First responders swarmed the scene soon after the crash.

Liam Scott, a bystander at the scene, claimed that the driver was conscious and responsive but clearly in shock.

The car struck at least one woman on a bench as it careened across Beach Road off the end of Lincoln Boulevard. The fatality was someone on the beach, police records show. Images showed a mangled bench in the dunes.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is received.

