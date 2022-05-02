CRIME SCENE TAPE FILE PHOTO POLICE TAPE LINE
COURT HOUSE – A Middle Township man died in a crash on Shunpike Road, near Oyster Road, in Court House May 1. 

Jordan Lee, 31, was alone in the vehicle around 11:40pm when he crashed into the woods. The vehicle hit multiple trees, overturned, and became engulfed in flames. 

According to Middle Township police, they responded to the accident at 11:40p.m. The responding officer discovered Lee’s vehicle but was unable to remove him. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. 

Middle Township Emergency Medical Services and Cape May Court House Fire Department also responded to the scene. 

Authorities are currently investigating the crash. 

