A downed utility pole from the Nissan Pathfinder on Lafayette Street in Cape May City May 15.

 Courtesy of Bryana Gallagher via Twitter

COURT HOUSE – Acting Cape May County Prosecutor Michelle DeWeese announced that no charges will be filed in the Lafayette Street crash that killed a pedestrian May 15.

DeWeese confirmed the medical emergency rumored to be the cause of the accident.

“Further investigation has revealed that the driver of the Nissan Pathfinder experienced a medical emergency while operating the vehicle which ultimately lead to this tragic accident and that no charges will be filed,” a statement from the Prosecutor’s office read.

The Cape May Police Department had previously identified the pedestrian as Eva Wolfe, 63, of Marlton.

The black Nissan Pathfinder, driven by Michael Fitzpatrick, 51, of Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania, struck Wolfe in the 500 block of Lafayette Street in the late afternoon. Wolfe was pronounced deceased at the scene. The SUV also collided with a utility pole.

Police say a juvenile passenger was in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Both Fitzpatrick and the juvenile were transported to the Cape Regional Medical Center and treated for their injuries.

