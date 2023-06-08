352736028_988909172106612_7686107937455878215_n.jpg

A 55-foot Viking sport fishing boat ran into trouble, striking the Townsend’s Inlet Bridge and sinking, June 5. No one was injured in the wreck. 

 

 Courtesy Sea Tow Cape May

TOWNSEND'S INLET - A private sport fishing boat worth perhaps $1 million struck the Townsend’s Inlet Bridge Monday night, June 5, closing the bridge and prompting salvage efforts.

352542297_1689936334815677_1292307871215348959_n.jpg

The 55-foot Viking that crashed into the Townsend’s Inlet Bridge was secured by Sea Tow Cape May at the Avalon Yacht Club, awaiting salvage efforts.
352707198_971558040546434_4311832076551838069_n.jpg

A heavy crane operated by Northstar Marine, shown with a Sea Tow Cape May vessel standing by, prepares to salvage a 55-foot Viking sport fishing boat tied up at the Avalon Yacht Club. The vessel was moved to the Avalon Marine Center.

