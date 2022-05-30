NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NORTH CAPE MAY - A motorist lost control of their vehicle and killed a beachgoer before landing in the Delaware Bay May 29. Five were hospitalized, with two being evacuated via helicopter.

Donna Buhner, 75, of Erma was airlifted to Cooper Trauma Center where she died of injuries sustained in the accident.

The crash happened around sunset, when the driver had a medical episode, according to initial police witness statements. Two others were in the vehicle at the time.

First responders swarmed the scene soon after the crash.

Authorities later identified the driver as James Swayne, 56, of Somerset. Liam Scott, a bystander at the scene, said he observed Swayne conscious and responsive but clearly in shock in the immediate wake of the accident.

The car struck multiple pedestrians as it careened across Beach Road off the end of Lincoln Boulevard. Images showed a mangled bench in the dunes.

The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office continues to investigate the accident.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is received.

