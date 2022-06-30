LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

VILLAS – A late night crash injured two on Fulling Mill Road June 29, Lower Township police say.

A pick-up truck was headed west toward Villas near the airport, when it crossed the double yellow lines. A sedan headed east swerved to the other side of the road to avoid an accident. The driver of the truck tried to steer back into his lane and the two vehicles collided head on. The pick-up landed on its side.

Police were called to the scene around 10:45 p.m. Fire personnel also responded and extricated the driver of the pick-up due to the severity of his injuries and extensive vehicle damage. Authorities transported both drivers to Cape Regional Medical Center to be further evaluated for their injuries.

Both vehicles suffered extensive damage and were towed from the scene.

The driver of the pick-up was identified as Guy Tostevin, 72, of Villas. Police did not say whether charges would be filed, or tickets had been issued.

