Truck Hits Utility Lines Causing Road Closure

A pickup truck towing a trailer struck low-hanging utility wires on Court House-South Dennis Road, May 22, causing damage to a utility pole.

COURT HOUSE – The Middle Township Police Department confirmed that a pickup truck struck a utility pole, resulting in a road closure.  

Court House-South Dennis Road, near the intersection of Winding Way, was closed for several hours, May 22, so crews could replace a utility pole that was damaged after a pickup truck towing a trailer struck low-hanging utility wires.

