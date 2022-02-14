A,Close,Up,Of,The,Front,Of,A,School,Bus
COURT HOUSE - A Middle Township school bus, with students aboard, crashed with a tractor trailer Feb. 14, after the school bus allegedly made an illegal U-turn, leaving three students, the truck driver and the bus driver with “minor injuries,” police said. 

The accident occurred around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Goshen-Swainton Road and Court House-South Dennisville Road, according to police, who added their investigation revealed the tractor trailer, traveling northbound, crashed into the school bus, when it made, what police determined to be, an illegal turn.  

Police said 10 students were on the bus at the time of the crash. In addition to Middle Township Police Department, Middle Township Ambulance Corps, Inspira Emergency Medical Services, Goshen Fire Department, Court House Fire Department and Cape May County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said they issued the bus driver a motor vehicle summons.

