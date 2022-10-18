WILLOW GROVE – Three people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries after an unsanctioned pop-up car rally took place in this suburban Philadelphia town.
Abington Township Police issued a press release Oct. 16, after responding to a collision that happened shortly after midnight between a moving vehicle and several parked cars.
Police believe the driver had recently left an “unauthorized pop-up car rally” that drew between 150 and 200 cars. The moving vehicle allegedly struck several unoccupied vehicles and came to rest in the middle of Old Welsh Road with severe damage.
The rear seat passenger was ejected from the vehicle, while the driver and front seat passenger were trapped in the vehicle. The responding officer and fire personnel extricated the driver and passenger, and all three were transported to Jefferson Abington Hospital.
According to information released by the Abington Township Police, an estimated 150 to 200 cars arrived at the parking lot of the Willow Grove Park Mall for what are generally referred to as unauthorized or unsanctioned car rallies.
The rallies are generally referred to as H2oi events, referring to water-cooled engines in imported vehicles. Originally related to Audis and Volkswagens, the term now refers to any event or gather of compact sport cars with turbo-charged 4-cylinder or 6-cylinder engines. However, as has happened in other cities in the region, so-called “exhibition driving” has led to problems for residents and law enforcement.
Wildwood has already introduced an ordinance to raise fines for exhibition driving, which includes spinning tires, skids, loud engine sound, and other violations.
A call to the Abington Township manager’s office for comment on its follow up plans was not returned.
