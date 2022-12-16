IMG_5494.JPG

Kevin Hyde, left, and Joe DiTomasso, right, of Cape May were rescued by the crew of the Silver Muna, a tanker that spotted them 214 miles off the Delaware shore. The two Cape May men described ten harrowing days at sea after they encountered a storm while sailing from Cape May to Florida which disabled their 30-foot sailboat and sent them drifting off to sea. 

 Photos Courtesy U.S. Coast Guard

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY – Two Cape May men and a dog were rescued 214 miles offshore from a 30-foot sailboat that they spent 10 days stranded on, drifting through the massive swells of the Atlantic Ocean, without fuel, power or sails.

SILVER-MUNA-WITH-CREW.jpeg

The crew of the Silver Muna, a tanker making a transatlantic voyage from Amsterdam to New York, rescued Joe DiTomasso and Kevin Hyde, two Cape May sailors who were stranded for 10 days at sea. 
GUYS AND CAPTAIN

Kevin Hyde, left, and Joe DiTomasso, right, along with a pet dog, were rescued by Captain Neeraj Chaudhary, center, and the crew of the Silver Muna, after they were spotted stranded at sea on a disabled 30-foot sailboat drifting 214-miles off the Delaware coast. 
HIGH-QUALITY-JOE-W-COAST-GUARD.jpeg

Joe DiTomasso, center, who survived 10 days stranded at sea in his friend's 30-foot sailboat, is greeted by members of the New York Fire Department, as he arrived on Staten Island under the care of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Shay Roddy, who primarily covers the Wildwoods, is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments