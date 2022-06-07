Stone Harbor Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

STONE HARBOR – Stone Harbor Fire Department was dispatched for a surf rescue at the 96th Street beach around 6 p.m. June 6.

The department responded with a boat, a wave runner, an ATV and an ambulance, police said.

The three victims were caught in a riptide.

Firefighters Liam Mason and Eric Staeger entered the water as swimmers along with Stone Harbor police officers. Meanwhile firefighters Michael Gihorski and Travis Cooper launched the boat.

The victims were reached by those in the water first. The boat and wave runner reached the victims next, safely bringing them back to shore, along with the rescue swimmers.

One victim was treated on scene by Avalon EMS, police said.

Two weeks prior, May 23, Stone Harbor Fire rescued three victims at the same location and time of day.

The Stone Harbor Fire Department reminds the public that swimming should only occur during lifeguard hours.

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments