NORTH CAPE MAY – Lower Township Police Department is investigating the cause of a single-car crash that required the driver to be extricated before transport to the hospital.
Lower Township police officers were dispatched, June 13, at about 11:35 a.m., to the scene of the crash that occurred just north of the intersection of Breakwater and Bayshore roads.
Police said a Ford Focus was traveling northbound on Bayshore Road when it crossed the oncoming southbound lane and struck a tree before rolling on its side. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
A multi-agency response was activated with assistance from Villas and Erma fire departments, Inspira medical personnel (basic life support), and AtlantiCare medical personnel (advanced life support).
At the crash scene, police found a white 2016 Ford Focus Hatchback with severe front-end damage resting on its passenger side on the front lawn of a residence on Bayshore Road. After being extricated, the driver and the lone passenger were transported by ambulance for injuries they sustained.
Additional Lower Township police officers and fire personnel on the scene assisted in directing traffic as the intersection was temporarily closed. The vehicle was towed from the scene. The crash is being investigated by Patrol Officer Adam Hegarty.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.