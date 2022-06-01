coast guard and seat 5.31.22 rescue pic.png

A coast guard helicopter and a SeaTow boat equipped with sonar assist in the search for a missing swimmer of Andrews Avenue beach in Wildwood May 31.

WILDWOOD – A swimmer in Wildwood remains missing after a 4 p.m. distress call May 31. Officials at the scene told 6abc Action News that the rescue mission had been converted to a recovery mission the morning of June 1.

Four men needed rescuing off Andrews Avenue beach after swimming 150-200 yards from the beach and becoming caught in a rip current, officials say.

One swimmer managed to make it out of the water on his own. Two were successfully found and rescued, but one swimmer remains missing June 1, officials say.

Wildwood Fire Department Chief Ernie Troiano told 6abc Actions News that SeaTow assisted with sonar and the Coast Guard provided a helicopter and swimmers to advance the search.

No lifeguards were on duty; Wildwood Beach Patrol does not begin daily staffing until mid-June. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.

