Chimney fire

The corner where the chimney fire started and was contained to.

 Via Rio Grande Fire Company Facebook

DIAS CREEK – Several fire crews joined together to extinguish a chimney fire in a home in the 100 block of Route 47 North, May 9.

At 4:24 p.m. the Goshen and Rio Grande Fire companies were dispatched to the scene where they discovered a chimney fire. Crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control, containing it to the area around the chimney. 

Ambulances were on the scene to provide support, but no injuries were reported per the Middle Township Police Department.

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

