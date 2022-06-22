Corson's Inlet

Corson's Inlet State Park facing the bridge to Ocean City

 Wikicommons

OCEAN CITY – A young man from Vineland drowned at Corson’s Inlet State Park June 16, The Press of Atlantic City reported.

Nathaniel Figueroa, 21, was a student at Rowan College and played on the school’s baseball team.

It is believed Figueroa succumbed to a rip current, according to officials with the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Ocean City and state officials responded to the scene attempting to save Figueroa with CPR. He was transported to Shore Medical Center in Somer's Point where he was pronounced dead, The Press said.

Corson’s Inlet State Park, located directly south of Ocean City, does not allow swimming, and has no lifeguards on duty, The Press reported.

