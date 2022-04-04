Accident Image

COURT HOUSE – An accident in the early morning hours March 31 sent a car rolling and closed Route 9 for close to 4 hours. 

Police said there were no serious injuries to occupants from either vehicle and there were no criminal charges filed in relation to the accident after one of the vehicles, traveling east on Hand Avenue, apparently blew a stop sign and sent another vehicle, traveling south on Route 9, rolling.

The incident occurred after 2 a.m. March 31 and the road reopened to traffic just after 6 a.m. The Middle Township Police Department Crash Unit was deployed to investigate.

Lt. Tracey Super of Middle Township police said there were no DUI charges filed but it was likely that the Hand Avenue driver was cited for not stopping at the stop sign. Super could not confirm the traffic violation because the report had not been finalized. 

Super said the department could not release the identities of either driver or the type of vehicles involved as of April 4 but said that the two drivers were from Court House and Villas. 

