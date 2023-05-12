Private Plane Has Rough Landing at CMCo Airport

Shown is the private plane that was the subject of a reported plane crash at the Cape May County Airport. The plane shows damage from an obviously rough landing, but all the occupants made it out without injury.

ERMA – Three people were unharmed after making a dicey landing at the Cape May County Airport, Thursday evening.

