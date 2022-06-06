Cessna 172 delaware president breach

A Cessna 172 is pictured, the same make as the locally-owned plane that breached the President's restricted airspace in Delaware.

 Nadezda Murmakova via Shutterstockc

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ERMA – A plane registered to a Court House man breached a no-fly zone around President Biden’s Rehoboth Beach area residence June 4.

The man accidentally navigated into the restricted air space, leading the Secret Service to evacuate the President from his Delaware residence.

Two F-15 fighter jets and an MH-65 helicopter intercepted the single-engine Cessna and escorted it back to Cape May Airport, where it landed at 1:11 p.m., according to CBS News.

James Salmon, spokesperson for the Delaware River Bay Authority (DRBA) said that DRBA Police canine unit responded, searching the plane for explosives. Authorities found none.

Salmon also confirmed that Lower Township Police detained the man. He was subsequently transferred to the Secret Service to be interviewed.

A statement from the Secret Service indicated that they believed the ordeal to be an accident.

“Preliminary investigation reveals the pilot was not on the proper radio channel, was not following the NOTAMS (Notice to Airmen) that had been filed and was not following published flight guidance,” the statement read.

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments