WILDWOOD CREST – A Pennsylvania man drowned at a Wildwood Crest beach June 7.

At approximately 4 p.m., authorities responded to a report of drowning at the Syracuse Road beach.

Police found a victim who’d been pulled from the water by nearby swimmers. A beachgoer was performing CPR on the drowning victim; bystanders say they pulled him from the water after seeing him turn unresponsive.

Officers from Wildwood Crest police continued CPR until City of Wildwood Fire/Water Rescue were on scene to attempt life saving measures. Wildwood Crest Rescue also assisted in the response.

The victim was later identified as Joel Green, 53, of Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Police said he was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Wildwood Crest police reminded the public in a statement to only swim at protected beaches while lifeguards are on duty. Daily lifeguard coverage begins June 11 in Wildwood Crest.

