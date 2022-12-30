UPPER TOWNSHIP - A pedestrian was killed Dec. 29 in a hit-and-run accident in Upper Township, and police are asking the public for tips that will help them identify and locate the driver.
The accident occurred at 6:28 p.m. at the intersection of Stagecoach Road and Brewhause Lane, police said. Police have not yet released the identity of the victim.
According to state police, an unknown vehicle was traveling north on Stagecoach Road when it hit the person. Witnesses told police they saw a man and a vehicle at the scene, but that he took off before police arrived.
Police said witnesses described the involved vehicle as a silver/gray SUV, "possibly a Jeep Cherokee," which had one or two bumper stickers with "OC" on them.
Police said witnesses described the driver as a white male with glasses in his 50's, between about five-feet 10-inches to six-feet two-inches tall, 220-250 pounds, with short gray and brown balding hair.
Police are calling for anyone who may have witnessed the accident, or the events leading up to or following the accident, to contact Woodbine Station Detective Bureau at 609-861-5698, or the Fatal Accident Investigation Unit at 609-561-1800 ext. 3252. State police said anonymous tips are welcome.
