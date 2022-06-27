Glenn Dunleavy mugshot.png

Glenn Dunleavy

 Courtesy of the Cape May County Corrections Center

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BURLEIGH – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crosswalk shortly after sunset June 20. 

The pedestrian, identified as Richard Geere, 59, of Burleigh, was pronounced dead at the scene at the corner of Route 9 and State Highway 147 (North Wildwood Boulevard).

The driver, Glenn Dunleavy, of Del Haven, was headed west around 9:20 p.m. Police said he was speeding when he struck Geere. He continued driving, crashing soon after on Indian Trail Road.

After he crashed his vehicle, Dunleavy fled on foot. He was soon caught and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a second-degree crime, per the Middle Township Police Department. Additional charges may be pending, police said.

Dunleavy is currently being held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.

Any charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless they are proven guilty.

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments