COURT HOUSE – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crosswalk shortly after sunset June 20. 

The pedestrian, identified as Richard Geere, 59, of Burleigh, was pronounced deceased at the scene at the corner of Route 9 and Indian Trail Road.

The driver, Glenn Dunleavy of Del Haven, was headed west around 9:20 p.m. Police say he was speeding when he struck Geere. He continued driving, crashing soon after on Indian Trail Road.

After he crashed his vehicle, Dunleavy fled on foot. He was soon caught and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a crime in the second degree, per the Middle Township Police Department.

Dunleavy is currently being held at the Cape May County Correctional Center.

