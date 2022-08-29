editor's pick Parkway Accident Kills Marmora Man Herald Staff Aug 29, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Shutterstock NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SOMERS POINT – A young man died in an accident on the Garden State Parkway (GSP) Aug. 27.Just before 3 a.m., state police received a call of an accident. The investigation revealed Zachary Fulmer, 20, of Marmora had been killed.State Trooper Brandi Slota told the Herald Fulmer was walking south in the northbound lanes of the GSP.A Jeep Compass traveling northbound struck him in the area of milepost 28.5.It was not immediately clear why the young man was walking on the GSP.Police continue to investigate the accident and provided no further information. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Zachary Fulmer Accident Police Highway Gsp State Police Compass Jeep Brandi Slota Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Load comments Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesAvalon Residents: ‘The Status Quo Cannot Continue’Bison Calf Born at Cape May County ZooAlcohol Delivery Now Allowed in New JerseyParkway Accident Kills Marmora ManVehicle Fire Closes Rt. 47Atlantic City Electric Upgrading Customers to New Smart MetersWildwood Crest Beach Patrol Announces Late-Season Lifeguard CoverageRosado Dismissal Denied, Stay ApprovedDetails Emerge on Upper ‘Charging Station’Van Drew Announces Legislation to Direct New IRS Funding VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Sea Isle City - I'm critical of the Mayor for many things and if ever there is a viable candidate running opposite him, I'll vote for her, but music from his club is not one of them. I live exactly 2... Townbank - Why does no one realize that homes being turned into airb&b change the fabric of a community- the key word being community. There is no borrowing a cup of flour from your airb&b neighbor.... Cape May Courthouse - Well, Spouter I.M. Wright, actually, U.R. Wrong. 93 million households holding 100 gallons of water per household is only 9.3 billion gallons. That’s almost 1,000 times too little to refill Lake... North Cape May - Wow a north cape May response to Airbnb spout is so off base. I’m a full time resident and when I see Airbnb come to my neighborhood I’m seeing one less house to trick or treat , one less family for... Stone harbor - Still won’t post about Dave who comments and has absolute knowledge about every subject on earth? Why not? Is the Dave the moderator? I was simply spouting that he is an amazing person with more... More Spouts Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald