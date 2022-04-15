NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD CREST - The owner of a boat that sank after being abandoned off the Wildwoods coast was cited by the New Jersey State Police (NJSP) Marines Services Bureau with abandoned vessel and unregistered vessel charges.  

Philip Curry, a Sergeant with the NJSP, confirmed that the vessel belonged to Michael Wrzesinski

Curry told the Herald: “The boat was disabled at the location that it sank. The owner of the boat anchored it and was picked up by another vessel with the intention of coming back the next day to tow the boat back to shore.  The anchor broke loose during the storm and the vessel sank.  The owner was identified due to his name being written on the life jackets that washed ashore. 

The boat was originally found April 5 by a Coast Guard search and rescue crew. The crew confirmed that there were no injuries associated with the sunken boat. Sea Tow photos showed the boat submerged, and large pieces of equipment including boat seats and wooden accents washed ashore in the Crest.  

