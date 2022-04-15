WILDWOOD CREST -The owner ofaboat that sank after being abandonedoff the Wildwoodscoastwas citedbythe New Jersey State Police(NJSP)Marines Services Bureauwith abandoned vessel and unregistered vessel charges.
Philip Curry, a Sergeant with the NJSP, confirmed that the vessel belonged to MichaelWrzesinski.
Curry told the Herald: “The boat was disabled at the location that it sank. The owner of the boat anchored it and was picked up by another vessel with the intention of coming back the next day to tow the boat back to shore. The anchor broke loose during the storm and the vessel sank. The owner was identified due to his name being written on the life jackets that washed ashore.”
The boat was originally found April 5by a Coast Guard search and rescue crew. The crew confirmed that there were no injuries associated with the sunken boat. Sea Tow photos showed the boat submerged, and large pieces of equipment including boat seats and wooden accents washed ashore in the Crest.
