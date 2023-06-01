POLICE LIGHTS DAYTIME
ChiccoDodiFC/Shutterstock.com

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BURLEIGH – New Jersey State Police (NJSP) responded to an overturned dump truck on the Garden State Parkway (GSP), May 31, at milepost 7.2.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments