Screen Shot 2022-09-05 at 10.09.03 AM.png

A sailboat washed up on the beaches of Avalon April 14, 2022, after the boat’s owner had anchored and was sleeping on board overnight. It was not immediately clear what led to the boating accident early Sept. 5 in Ocean City.

 Shay Roddy

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OCEAN CITY – A boater ran aground at the Ninth Street beach around 4 a.m. Sept. 5.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments