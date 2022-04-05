An abandoned boat anchored overnight off the coast of Wildwood sank, causing lifejackets and other boat equipment to wash up on the Wildwood beaches April 5. The Coast guard said they contacted the boat’s owner, who told them no one was aboard when the boat went under.
WILDWOOD CREST – An abandoned boat anchored overnight off the coast of the Wildwoods sank, causing lifejackets and other boat equipment to wash up on the Wildwood Crest beaches April 5.
The U.S. Coast Guard said it launched a search and rescue operation when it received reports of lifejackets and debris washing ashore. The boat, a Silverton 37 out of Wildwood, sank after it was anchored about 100 yards offshore, but the Coast Guard said they were able to find information identifying the boat’s owner on belongings that had washed up on the beach.
The Coast guard said they contacted the boat’s owner, who told them no one was aboard when the boat went under. The search and rescue operation was then closed, said U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Jr. Roy Edwards.
A spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said information about how the boat’s occupants got off the vessel or why they had it anchored so close to shore overnight was still under investigation later that afternoon.
