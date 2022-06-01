POLICE LINE POLICE TAPE CRIME SCENE FILE STOCK PHOTO LOGO
DIAS CREEK – A motorcyclist traveling north on Route 47 succumbed to his injuries May 29 after being struck by a vehicle making a left turn.

Around 4:30 p.m., Thomas Conroy, 53, of Franklinville, New Jersey was headed north when Rocio Ortiz-Martinez turned left in front of Conroy.

Police say Conroy attempted to avoid the collision but was unable to do so in time.

Conroy was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center but did not survive.

The road briefly closed to allow for the investigation.

Ortiz-Martinez was an unlicensed and uninsured driver and the vehicle he drove was not registered. He was arrested for causing a death or injury while driving without a license, police said. Ortiz-Martinez was released on a summons.

Several area departments assisted in the response including Middle Township Police, Green Creek Fire, the Cape May County Sheriff’s Department, the Cape May County Fire Police and the Wildwood Police Department.

Any charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless he is proven guilty.

