A coast guard helicopter and a SeaTow boat equipped with sonar assist in the search for a missing swimmer of Andrews Avenue beach in Wildwood May 31.

 Via Bob Brooks on Facebook

WILDWOOD - Alfred Williams, 19, of Drexel Hill, Penn. remains missing after a 4 p.m. distress call in Wildwood May 31. By noon June 1 the search had been suspended.

Four men needed to be rescued off Andrews Avenue beach after swimming 150-200 yards from the beach. They were caught in a rip current, officials say.

One swimmer managed to make it out of the water on his own. Two were successfully found and rescued, but Williams remained missing. Officials say they never had eyes on Williams.

“The local response and collaborative efforts of multiple local, state, and private agencies was instrumental in providing maximum coverage of the search area. It is a terribly sad ending and our condolences go out to the family and friends of the young man,” stated Lieutenant Dan Nelson, Commanding Officer of Coast Guard Station Cape May.

Wildwood Fire Department Chief Ernie Troiano told 6abc Actions News that SeaTow assisted with sonar and the Coast Guard provided a helicopter and swimmers to advance the search.

No lifeguards were on duty at the time; Wildwood Beach Patrol does not begin daily staffing until mid-June. The Coast Guard urged swimmers to familiarize themselves with rip current safety before they enter the water and to only swim under the supervision of lifeguards.

