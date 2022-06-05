A SeaTow boat equipped with sonar, a team on a jet ski and a New Jersey State Police boat assist in the search and rescue of distressed swimmers off Andrews Avenue in Wildwood May 31. Alfred Williams, 19, of Drexel Hill, Pa. was never found that day; his body was recovered five days later at a beach in Wildwood Crest.
WILDWOOD - Alfred Williams, who went missing in Wildwood May 31, was found in the early morning hours June 4, police say. He was found on the beach at Palm Avenue in Wildwood Crest.
Police say they notified the family and the Medical Examiner's Office.
Williams, 19, of Drexel Hill, Pa. went missing after a rip current pulled him and his friends out around 4 p.m. May 31 in Wildwood.
The four men needed to be rescued off Andrews Avenue beach. They were found 150-200 yards out, officials say.
One swimmer managed to make it out of the water on his own. Two were successfully found and rescued, but Williams remained missing. Officials say they never had eyes on Williams.
A multi-agency response attempted to find Williams. Wildwood Fire Department Chief Ernie Troiano told 6abc Actions News that SeaTow assisted with sonar and the Coast Guard provided a helicopter and swimmers to advance the search.
Without success, the recovery operation was suspended mid-day June 1.
“The local response and collaborative efforts of multiple local, state, and private agencies was instrumental in providing maximum coverage of the search area. It is a terribly sad ending and our condolences go out to the family and friends of the young man,” stated Lieutenant Dan Nelson, Commanding Officer of Coast Guard Station Cape May.
No lifeguards were on duty at the time; Wildwood Beach Patrol does not begin daily staffing until mid-June with coverage only provided on the weekends.
The Coast Guard urged swimmers to familiarize themselves with rip current safety before they enter the water and to only swim under the supervision of lifeguards.
