NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE – A vehicle crashed on County 620 in Cape May Court House late May 1st

According to the New Jersey State Police, the driver died at 11:26pm.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is received.

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments