Wonderland Pier.png

Wonderland Pier and the ferris wheel where Sanger died.

 Aneese via Shutterstock

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OCEAN CITY – A subcontracting employee died at Wonderland Pier in Ocean City May 2. The man was standing on a lift that had been raised to operate on the ferris wheel. 

The man was identified as Robert Sanger, 62, of Pittsfield. Ocean City Fire Department responded to the 10:32am call and transported Sanger to Shore Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Sanger worked as a welder and was employed by Swedesboro-based Cargo Tech International.

President of Wonderland Pier’s Jay Gillian released a statement acknowledging the accident. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” Gillian wrote. Gillian is also the Mayor of Ocean City and is running for reelection in the May 10 local race.

Gillian announced an immediate suspension of campaign activity on the Facebook page for his reelection.

The incident is currently under investigation by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments