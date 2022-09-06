IMG_2808.jpeg

Stone Harbor's back bays.

 File Photo/Shay Roddy

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

STONE HARBOR - A 25-year-old Stone Harbor man was rescued Sept. 3, after spending five hours on his paddle board, becoming disoriented and dehydrated, and suffering from hypothermia. While the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay, state and local police and fire departments searched the area, it was a neighbor who found the man in an area where no one else was looking.

Recommended for you

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments