Firefighters arrive at the scene

An April 24 nighttime crash on the Garden State Parkway (GSP) required a concerted rescue effort from the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company. 

Equipment is used to extricate the individual from the vehicle

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. April 24 on the northbound side of the GSP between mile marker 26 and 27, according to a Facebook post from the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company. Upper Township Division of EMS also responded to the incident. The individual was transported to the hospital.

The New Jersey State Police are investigating the incident. 

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is received.

