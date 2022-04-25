Screen Shot 2022-04-25 at 9.48.40 AM.png

Firefighters with the Marmora Fire Department arrive at the scene of a late night Parkway crash to rescue a trapped driver. 

MARMORA - An early morning crash on the Garden State Parkway (GSP) April 24 required a concerted rescue effort from the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company. 

Equipment is used to extricate the individual from the vehicle

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on the northbound side of the GSP between mile marker 26 and 27, according to a Facebook post from the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company. Upper Township Division of EMS also responded to the incident. The individual was transported to the hospital, according to the post.

The New Jersey State Police were not able to find a record of the accident when contacted by the Herald. A duty sergeant at the Galloway Station suggested that a recent update to the force's internal system was a likely cause of the lost information. A state police public information officer is attempting to locate more information regarding the incident, including the name ion the driver and if any charges were filed. 

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is received.

