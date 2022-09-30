MARMORA – After a fatal accident on Tuckahoe Road in April, the Herald followed up to learn more about what happened.
The New Jersey State Police (NJSP) determined that the driver killed in a two-car accident, April 2, on Tuckahoe Road (CR-631) had a blood-alcohol content more than three times the legal limit. Not only that, but the man was driving on a suspended driver’s license.
The toxicology report provided by the NJSP said that John Creamer, 56, of Marmora had a BAC of .255 at the time of the accident.
At approximately 1:15 p.m., he crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle driven by Mary Baltz of Seaville. Baltz sustained minor injuries. Her 5-year-old daughter, who was riding in a child safety seat, sustained a broken leg and bruising.
According to the report from the state, Creamer was driving east on Tuckahoe Road in a 1999 Honda Accord that was registered to someone else. In the area of milepost 3.5, in an area Baltz said is known as Shaw’s Bend, Creamer drove onto the eastbound paved shoulder with the car rotating counterclockwise. The Honda then crossed the center line into the path of Baltz’s vehicle.
She did not have time to evade Creamer’s vehicle. Baltz’s vehicle hit Creamer’s car broadside and both vehicles spun clockwise before coming to a stop off the pavement.
Creamer was pronounced dead at the scene. Creamer’s license had expired on Dec. 31, 2020, and he had an “identification only card.” His driving privileges were suspended at the time of the crash.
Baltz said the section of Tuckahoe Road is already dangerous and her vehicle was struck by a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed while being driven by an impaired driver without a license.
“This happened at 1 p.m. in the afternoon – and for the already dangerous road, knowing this could be a potential thing to happen, it needs to be brought to the attention of people in the area,” she said.
Baltz said she feels like nothing has been done about the accident because the person who caused the accident died. However, she also feels her daughter is going to have to live with the consequences of the accident for a long time.
“Luckily, I was in a safe car,” Baltz said.
Baltz said Creamer was traveling at a high rate of speed, which might have led to his failure to maintain his lane. According to Baltz, who travels the road fairly frequently, there are many accidents on that section of road.
“This is not talked about enough,” Baltz said.
Not quite six months after the accident, her 5-year-old is still feeling the effects of the accident – physically and emotionally.
“This was very traumatic for me and for a 5-year-old it’s even more so,” Baltz said.
Her daughter ended up with a broken tibia and fibula and the leg is still not right, Baltz said. Her daughter still has a fear of riding the school bus on that road.
Not far away from the accident site, in August 1999, a 15-year-old girl was killed in an accident on Route 50 in Upper Township. The car in which Amanda Field was riding was making a turn into her neighborhood when it was struck by a car traveling at a high rate of speed. Amanda’s Field is a recreation area established off Route 50 and named in her memory.
Upper Township officials have faced pressure from the public at recent meetings to take steps to make various roads safer. They have also asked the county for help, specifically on this dangerous stretch of county road.
