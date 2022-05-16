Screen Shot 2022-05-16 at 2.40.48 PM.png

A freeze frame from a video by Bryanna Gallagher on Twitter shows the downed utility pole at the corner of Decatur and Lafayette in Cape May City, the evening of May 15.

 By Bryanna Gallagher via Twitter.com

CAPE MAY – An erratic driver killed a pedestrian in an afternoon crash May 15 on Lafayette Street in Cape May City. 

Police responded to the emergency call around 4:15 p.m. and discovered a driver headed south along Lafayette Street. The vehicle struck a telephone pole, another vehicle and the pedestrian.

A bystander said he was gathered with a group nearby when they heard a loud boom and saw the vehicle's collision with a telephone pole. The car kept moving and hit a female pedestrian, sending her flying near the corner of Lafayette and Decatur streets.

Emergency personnel arrived within seconds.

The man was with a group of people who witnessed the event. He reported that everyone was in shock, but that they formed a circle and prayed.

The female pedestrian, 63, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office is working with the Cape May Police Department to investigate the incident.

It's unclear why the vehicle was out of control.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Cape May City Police Department at 609-884-9500.

